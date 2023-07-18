Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano says he is available if needed for their series against the San Diego Padres after he was forced to miss time with a back injury, TSN Blue Jays Insider Scott Mitchell reports.

Jordan Romano says he’ll be available tonight if needed.

A couple days of treatment on his back has him feeling much better.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 18, 2023

Romano, 30, hurt his back while pitching in the All-Star game on July 11 - he was pulled after throwing just five pitches.

“He threw his last pitch in the bullpen before he went out there, he just felt a little tightness in his lower back, and we got to take every precaution to take care of these players,” AL manager Dusty Baker of Houston said.

The Markham native sat out the Jays' weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks while receiving treatment.

Romano made his second career AL All-Star team after he pitched to a 2.87 earned runs average with a 4-4 record and 48 strikeouts in 37.2 innings in the first half of the season.

The Blue Jays open a three-game set with the Padres on Tuesday, having won eight of their last nine games.