Toronto Blue Jays All-Star closer Jordan Romano thinks he'll be "alright" after he took a comebacker to the ribs on the final play of Saturday's 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Romano, 29, took the comebacker to the right ribcage off the bat of Wander Franco with the base loaded and two outs in the ninth inning before regaining his composure and throwing Franco out to end the game.

TSN's Scott Mitchell reports that Romano went for X-rays and told him “I think we’ll be alright,” after the game.

The Canadian now has six saves this season over eight innings pitched.

Romano earned his first career All-Star selection last year, recording 36 saves and a 2.11 ERA over 64 innings pitched.