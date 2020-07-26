Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays early with an injury.

Giles struggled through the ninth inning and left the game with the bases loaded, two outs and a 3-1 count on Ji-Man Choi.

The Jays were leading the game 4-2 when Giles was pulled and replaced by Brian Moran. The Rays eventually tied the game in the inning and then won in the 10th on a walk-off double by Kevin Kiermaier.

Giles picked up the save in the Jays season opening victory over the Rays on Friday.

The 29-year-old saved 23 games for the Jays in 2019 with a 1.87 ERA and a 2-3 record.

Toronto will head to Washington to take on the defending World Series champion Nationals.