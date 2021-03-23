18m ago
Jays closer Yates likely done for season
Toronto Blue Jays closer Kirby Yates had an MRI on his injured right elbow and will likely have Tommy John surgery, ending his 2021 season, according to Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins.
TSN.ca Staff
Yates, a 2019 All-Star, signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Blue Jays this off-season and was expected to be Toronto's closer this season.
News came down on Monday, that the 33-year-old Yates would be lost for multiple weeks with a flexor strain. This will be the second Tommy John surgery of Yates' career.
In other injury news, centre fielder George Springer, another major signing by the Jays over the winter, has a Grade 2 oblique strain and will miss the next couple days. However, the Jays are hopeful he'll be ready for Opening Day on April 1.
“If he’s not there opening day, it’s because we don’t think it’s the best thing for him,” Atkins told the media.
Finally, starting pitcher Robbie Ray slipped and fell on stairs while carrying his child and bruised his elbow. The 29-year-old will miss his next start in spring training, but Atkins is also hopeful he'll be ready for his start of the season.