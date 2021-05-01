The Toronto Blue Jays have received pitcher Paxton Schultz from the Milwaukee Brewers as the player to be named later to complete the Derek Fisher trade originally made on February 15.

Schultz, 23, was selected by the Brewers in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He went 1-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.41 WHIP at the Rookie-level last season. Schultz also pitched 13.2 innings in the Autralian Baseball League, posting a 3.29 ERA with 17 strikeouts.