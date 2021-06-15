Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo announced Tuesday that Danny Jansen is getting "close" to a return from his hamstring injury.

He went on the injured list last week and would be eligible to return on Thursday.

Montoyo also said left-hander Ryan Borucki is playing catch but has not thrown off a mound yet as he continues to recover from an elbow injury.

Meanwhile, the Jays said they are recalling infielder Santiago Espinal from triple-A Buffalo. He will be active for Tuesday night's series-opener against the New York Yankees.

Outfielder Jonathan Davis is heading to the paternity list, opening a spot for Espinal on the active roster.

Espinal has appeared in 34 games this season for the Blue Jays, hitting .247 with six RBI and an OPS of .614.

Davis is hitting .147 with one home run and four RBI in 43 games so far in 2021.