With their ace Alek Manoah struggling on the mound, the Toronto Blue Jays are switching things up behind the plate for his start against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Danny Jansen will catch Manoah, replacing Alejandro Kirk, who has been Manoah's personal catcher for the majority of his career.

Following an All-Star sophomore season in 2022, the 25-year-old Manoah has struggled since Opening Day in 2023.

Over nine starts and 45 innings pitched, Manoah owns a 1-4 record with a 5.40 ERA, and a 1.800 WHIP to go with 35 strikeouts and 32 walks.

Heading into Saturday's game against the O's, the Blue Jays own a 25-20 record and have lost four of their last five games.