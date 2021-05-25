David Phelps season has come to an end.

David Phelps underwent right lat surgery yesterday and is done for the season.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 25, 2021

The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher underwent lat surgery on Monday and will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced on Tuesday.

Phelps appeared in 11 games this season, logging 10.1 innings giving up just eight hits and one earned run.

The 34-year-old, went 2-4 with a 6.53 ERA in 22 relief appearances with Milwaukee and Philadelphia last season.

His nine major league seasons also included stints with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami Marlins (2015-17), Seattle Mariners (2017-19) and the Chicago Cubs (2019).