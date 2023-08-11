The Toronto Blue Jays have demoted right-hander Alek Manoah to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, the club announced on Friday.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Hagen Danner has been recalled and will be active in time for the team's game against the Chicago Cubs later in the evening.

Manoah, 25, has made six starts since returning from a conditioning stint in June. He last took the hill in a 4-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday in which he gave up four hits and four earned runs in four innings of work.

For his season, Manoah is 3-9 with a 5.87 earned run average and WHIP of 1.740 over 87.1 innings of work in 19 starts.

An All-Star in 2022, Manoah has made three previous starts at the Triple-A level, all of which came in 2021. He went 3-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 0.556 WHIP over 18.0 IP.

The demotion of Manoah spells the end of the Jays' six-man rotation for at least the time being. Lefty Hyun-jin Ryu, who left his last start early after taking a line drive off of his knee, is not expected to miss any time and is in line for his regular start against the Cubs in the series finale on Sunday.

Danner, 24, was a second-round pick of the team in 2017. He's appeared at three minor-league levels this season, going from High-A to Double-A to finally arriving with the Bisons. In 23 games with Buffalo, Danner is 0-1 with a 3.81 ERA and 0.953 WHIP over 28.1 innings of work.

The Newport Beach, CA native has yet to appear in a major league game.

The Blue Jays (65-52) currently hold down the final American League wild-card spot, 1.5 games clear of the Seattle Mariners.