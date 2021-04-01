Tellez jokes about being excited, in some ways, for fans to be in the stands

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire and infielder Breyvic Valera have been designated for assignment, it was announced Thursday morning.

Reese McGuire and Breyvic Valera have been DFA’d.



Tim Mayza and Joe Panik now on the 40-man.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 1, 2021

This means that left-hander Tim Mayza and infielder Joe Panik are now on the 40-man roster.

The 26-year-old McGuire spent three seasons with the Blue Jays, appearing in 63 games with a batting average of .243.

Valera played five games with the Jays in 2019 and appeared in 22 spring games with a slash line of .162/.205/.243.

Meanwhile, George Springer (oblique strain), Robbie Ray (elbow contusion), Nate Pearson (right adductor) and Kirby Yates (Tommy John surgery) begin the season on the 10-day.