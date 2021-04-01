Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire and infielder Breyvic Valera have been designated for assignment, it was announced Thursday morning.

This means that left-hander Tim Mayza and infielder Joe Panik are now on the 40-man roster.

The 26-year-old McGuire spent three seasons with the Blue Jays, appearing in 63 games with a batting average of .243.

Valera played five games with the Jays in 2019 and appeared in 22 spring games with a slash line of .162/.205/.243.

Meanwhile, George Springer (oblique strain), Robbie Ray (elbow contusion), Nate Pearson (right adductor) and Kirby Yates (Tommy John surgery) begin the season on the 10-day.