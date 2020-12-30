TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays signed free-agent infielder Travis Shaw to a US$4-million, one-year contract on Monday and designated infielder Richard Urena for assignment.

Shaw hit .157 with seven homers and 16 RBIs over 86 games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has a .243 career average over five big-league seasons with the Brewers and Boston Red Sox.

Urena spent most of last season at triple-A Buffalo. In 30 games with Toronto, he hit .243 and drove in four runs.