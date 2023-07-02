Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Whit Merrifield have been named to the American League All-Star team.

This is the second All-Star game nod for Gausman - the righty also made the NL squad in 2021 with the San Francisco Giants. He holds a 3.01 earned runs average through 17 starts this season, and his 139 strikeouts lead the AL.

Guerrero Jr. earns his third consecutive All-Star appearance, on the back of a .277 batting average with 12 home runs and 52 runs batted in through 81 games.

Bichette claims the backup shortstop spot, his second career All-Star appearance. His first was with Toronto in 2021. Through 83 games this season, he leads the AL in hits with 112, and is second in the AL with a .317 batting average.

This is the third All-Star game for Merrifield, and his first with the Blue Jays. He made All-Star appearances in 2019 and 2021 with the Kansas City Royals. The 34-year-old second baseman has hit .286 with two HR and 30 RBI in 75 games this season.

The game will be played on July 11 at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners.

Guerrero Jr. will also participate in the Home Run Derby on July 10.