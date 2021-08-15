Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has exited Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners with an apparent leg injury after landing awkwardly while attempting to catch a fly ball. 

Springer limped off the field accompanied by the team's trainers. 

He was replaced in centre field and in the batting order by Corey Dickerson

The 31-year-old is batting .274 with 16 home runs and 35 RBIs in 48 games this season. He missed time earlier in the season with a quadriceps injury. 

More to come. 