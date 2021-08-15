Blue Jays' Springer exits vs. Mariners with apparent leg injury

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has exited Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners with an apparent leg injury after landing awkwardly while attempting to catch a fly ball.

Springer limped off the field accompanied by the team's trainers.

He was replaced in centre field and in the batting order by Corey Dickerson.

The 31-year-old is batting .274 with 16 home runs and 35 RBIs in 48 games this season. He missed time earlier in the season with a quadriceps injury.

More to come.