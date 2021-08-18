Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 knee sprain, the team announced on Wednesday.

#BlueJays say George Springer’s knee sprain is a grade 1.

Springer was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday after leaving Toronto's game early on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners with a sprained ankle.

While dealing with the injured ankle, Springer said he felt discomfort in the knee, and an MRI revealed the sprain.

Springer's first season in Toronto has been beset by injuries after he signed a six-year, US$150-million contract in the off-season, but he had been rounding into all-star form. He was named the American League's player of the week on consecutive occasions on Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.

Springer is batting .269 with 16 home runs and 35 runs batted in over 49 games this season.