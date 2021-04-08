Phillips on Springer's quad issue: 'You can't bring him back unless he's 100%'

George Springer's debut with the Toronto Blue Jays will have to wait a little longer as the star centre fielder has a low-grade sprain in his right quad and is unlikely to see any action during Toronto's homestand, manager Charlie Montoyo revealed on Thursday.

This rules Springer out until at least April 15.

Springer, who signed a six-year, $150 million contract with the Jays in January, suffered the injury late in spring training and hasn't been able to play in any of Toronto's six regular season games.

The 30-year-old hit .265 with 14 home runs and 32 RBIs over 51 games with the Houston Astros in 2020, his seventh year in the MLB. Springer is a three-time All-Star and helped Houston win the World Series in 2017.

The Blue Jays have their home opener Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels.