Toronto Blue Jays star outfielder George Springer is out day-to-day with a non-COVID related illness and is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

The 32-year-old is hitting .277 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs over 46 games with the Blue Jays in 2022, his second year with the club. Springer also owns a on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage .518.

The Blue Jays are currently on a six-game winning streak and sit second in the American League East with a 28-20 record.