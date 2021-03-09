How cautious should the Blue Jays be with Pearson?

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with left abdominal tightness.

The team says the move was for precautionary reasons.

George Springer scratched from today’s lineup with left abdominal tightness.

Team says precautionary. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 9, 2021

Springer has appeared in three games this Spring Training, picking up two hits in his eight plate appearances.

Aside from Springer, the club provided updates on a two pitchers.

Nate Pearson continues to work his way back from injury and threw long-toss on Tuesday, he will potentially throw a side this weekend.

Meanwhile, pitcher Julian Merryweather has a tight lower back and won’t throw in a game this week, and the team has described his situation as day-to-day.