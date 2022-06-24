Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez has been suspended five games by Major League Baseball following his pre-game ejection before Wednesday's matinee against the Chicago White Sox.

Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez has received a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for making contact with Umpire Doug Eddings and for his unsportsmanlike conduct during the pregame lineup card exchange prior to his Club’s Wednesday’s game vs. the White Sox. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 24, 2022

The ban comes with an undisclosed fine and is for "unsportsmanlike conduct" and making contact with umpire Doug Eddings during the lineup exchange at home plate ahead of the game.

The incident occurred a day after the team was furious with Eddings over his called balls and strikes in a 7-6 12-inning loss.

According to Umpire Scorecards, a Twitter account that unofficially grades the performance of home-plate umpires, Eddings had a 64 per-cent accuracy in strike calls and his performance led to a +2.03 runs in favour of the White Sox.

Assuming that there is no appeal of the suspension, Martinez can return to the Jays in time for Wednesday's game at the Rogers Centre against the Boston Red Sox.