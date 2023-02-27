The Toronto Blue Jays have hire former Houston Astros general manager James Click as Vice President of Baseball Strategy, the team announced on Monday.

In the release, club says Click will work closely with Ross Atkins on strategic planning, decision making, and evaluation across both pro and amateur levels. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) February 27, 2023

Click will join the Baseball Operations leadership team and work closely with Jays' GM Ross Atkins. Click will also work with other department heads on "strategic planning, decision making, and evaluation. He will work across both professional and amateur levels to identity best practices, develop plans, and implement strategies," the team said in a release.

Click spent three seasons as general manager of the Astros (2020-22) and led the team to a 2022 World Series Championship. He previously spent 15 years with the Tampa Bay Rays, becoming their vice president of baseball operations in 2017.