The Toronto Blue Jays have a new amateur scouting director.

Toronto is hiring Chicago Cubs west coast scout Shane Farrell, replacing Steve Sanders.

Sanders left the organization in December as he joined former Blue Jays vice president of baseball operations Ben Cherington, who was named Pittsburgh Pirates general manager.

Farrell, the son of former manager John Farrell was selected by the Blue Jays in the 46th round of the 2011 amateur draft.

Toronto will select fifth in the 2020 draft, marking the first time since 1997 (Vernon Wells) that they have a top five pick.