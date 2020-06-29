The Toronto Blue Jays' plans for modified spring training are still up in the air.

The club released a statement Monday night saying they have started moving players and personnel to Dunedin, Fla., to begin "the intake screening and isolation process" and will decide afterwards if they will travel to Toronto to train or remain in Dunedin.

The Jays say they are "hopeful" they are able to stage training camp and play regular season games at Rogers Centre in Toronto and will "continue to work through this possibility."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday that "municipal, provincial and federal health folks" have given the team the OK, but they are still awaiting a letter of support from the federal government.

The Blue Jays, the lone MLB team north of the Canada-U.S. border, had to ask for special permission from the Canadian government last week to use their Toronto stadium.

The border remains closed to non-essential travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic until at least July 21, and anyone entering Canada for non-essential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days.

Here is the full statement:

The Toronto Blue Jays today confirm the club has started moving players and personnel to Dunedin, FL, to begin the intake screening and isolation process, which is the next step in MLB protocol regardless of training location. Upon the conclusion of intake and isolation, the team will either board a charter flight to Toronto to begin training under a modified quarantine, isolated from the general public, or remain in Florida to conduct training.

The Blue Jays are hopeful to stage training camp and play regular season home games in Toronto and will continue to work through this possibility. The team will communicate updates as information becomes available.