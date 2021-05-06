Ryu activated from IL, set to start vs. A's

The Toronto Blue Jays activated starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu from the 10-day injured list, with the ace slated to start today against the Oakland Athletics.

Ryu was on the IL with a right glute strain.

The 34-year-old left-hander has started five games for the Blue Jays this season, recording a 1-2 record, 2.60 earned run average, and 26 strikeouts over 27.2 innings.

To make room for Ryu on the active roster, relief pitcher David Phelps was placed on the IL with a right lat strain.