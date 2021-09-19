Why has Ryu struggled this season?

The Toronto Blue Jays placed struggling starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu on the 10-day injured list on Sunday due to neck tightness.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (neck tightness) placed on 10-day IL



🔹 LHP Tayler Saucedo recalled from Triple-A and will be active today pic.twitter.com/5obkH105uJ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 19, 2021

The left-handed pitcher is coming off a start Friday night against the Minnesota Twins in which he allowed five earned runs, including a pair of home runs, over two innings of work. In his previous start against the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 11, Ryu lasted 2.1 innings and allowed seven earned runs on eight hits.

Left-handed pitcher Tayler Saucedo has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

For the season, Ryu, 34, has a 13-9 record with a 4.34 ERA over 29 starts and 159.2 innings pitched.

The native of South Korea is in the second year of a four-year, $80 million deal signed with the Blue Jays prior to the 2020 campaign.