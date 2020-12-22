The accolades keep on coming for Toronto Blue Jays ace Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Congrats to our Ace! 👏👏👏



Ryu has been named the 2020 Warren Spahn Award winner as the best left-handed pitcher in MLB! pic.twitter.com/GXx7xBVx8c — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) December 22, 2020

Ryu was named the 2020 Warren Spahn Award winner Tuesday, presented annually to the best left-handed pitcher in MLB.

Ryu also finished third in American League Cy Young voting (behind winner Shane Bieber and runner-up Kenta Maeda) and was named to the Second Team All-MLB earlier in the off-season.

In his first season with the Jays after signing a four-year, $80 million deal, Ryu's dazzled, pitching to an ERA of 2.69 while striking out 72 hitters over the course of 67 innings. However, his only playoff outing was a disaster as he allowed seven runs -- albeit only three earned -- in 1.2 innings of work.

Ryu also finished second in Cy Young voting in 2019 after pitching to an ERA of 2.32 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is a veteran of seven big league seasons, six of which were spent with the Dodgers.