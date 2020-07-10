Mitchell details Toronto's plans on getting used to the new norm

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Travis Shaw isn't happy about the team's potential bubble arrangement in Toronto.

Reacting to a tweet from TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell about penalties players could face for exiting the bubble this summer, Shaw said that the team was told the bubble would only be in place for two weeks and not for the entire season.

We were told two weeks... not all summer... all summer is a bit much https://t.co/6S7euLbHWA — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) July 10, 2020

"We were told two weeks...not all summer...all summer is a bit much," Shaw tweeted.

As Mitchell noted earlier, players who exit the Rogers Centre stadium/hotel bubble could face fines of up to $750,000 or even jail time if caught under the Quarantine Act.

Shaw tweeted that he couldn't imagine the players remaining in the bubble for the duration of the summer.

All summer isn’t gonna happen. Not an option — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) July 10, 2020

"All summer isn't going to happen," Shaw wrote. "Not an option."

Blue Jays players began living at the Rogers Centre Marriott this past Monday as the team opened camp in preparation for their July 24th season opener with the Tampa Bay Rays.