Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said Wednesday he lost a total of 42 pounds over the off-season.

The 21-year-old reiterated that he was embarrassed by the shape he came to camp in previous years and feels he has a lot to prove this season.

In 60 games last season, Guerrero Jr. hit ..262 with nine home runs and 33 RBI.

Guerrero Jr. will split time in spring training between third base and first.