The Toronto Blue Jays have officially signed Oakville product Dasan Brown, the 88th overall pick, and Vanderbilt catcher Philip Clarke, a 9th round pick.

Brown, a third round pick, was the first Canadian selected in the 2019 draft.

A member of the 2018 Baseball Canada Junior National Team, Brown had committed to Texas A&M University, but ended up signing with Toronto for $800k.

On the other hand, Clarke helped backstop Vanderbilt to the programs second national championship this season.

He set new highs in his sophomore season in hits, runs, triples, home runs, and runs batted in.

Brown and Clarke were the last signings Toronto had to make with their picks in the first ten rounds.

Toronto has now locked up all of their picks from the opening 24 rounds of the draft.