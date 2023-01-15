1h ago
Blue Jays sign international free agent prospect Bonilla
The Toronto Blue Jays and international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla have agreed to a $4.1 million deal, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.
TSN.ca Staff
Bonilla, who will turn 17-years-old on Jan. 22, is rated the seventh-best international prospect in 2023 by Major League Baseball.
The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic is a right-handed outfielder and is considered to be one of the best sluggers in his class.
This is the largest international bonus the Blue Jays have handed out in franchise history, surpassing the $4 million given to infielder Adeiny Hechavarria in 2010.
The Blue Jays have had success with developing prospects from the international market including infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and catchers Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno.