The Toronto Blue Jays and international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla have agreed to a $4.1 million deal, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

International signing period opens today and as expected #BlueJays have agreed to a deal with Enmanuel Bonilla for $4.1M, per source.

A right-handed hitting outfielder out of the D.R., he'll turn 17 in a week and is viewed as one of the top bats in this year's IFA class. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) January 15, 2023

Bonilla, who will turn 17-years-old on Jan. 22, is rated the seventh-best international prospect in 2023 by Major League Baseball.

The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic is a right-handed outfielder and is considered to be one of the best sluggers in his class.

This is the largest international bonus the Blue Jays have handed out in franchise history, surpassing the $4 million given to infielder Adeiny Hechavarria in 2010.

Largest international bonuses handed out in #BlueJays franchise history:

Enmanuel Bonilla, $4.1M, 2023.

Adeiny Hechavarria, $4M, 2010.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., $3.9M, 2015.

Orelvis Martinez, $3.5M, 2018. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) January 15, 2023

The Blue Jays have had success with developing prospects from the international market including infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and catchers Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno.