New Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jarrod Dyson has reported to the team and will be active for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Infielder Santiago Espinal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right-hip flexor.

Dyson, 37, has played 77 games this season with the Kansas City Royals, batting .221 with eight stolen bases and 13 runs scored. The Blue Jays claimed the veteran off waivers from the Royals on Friday.

Espinal, 26, has hit .290 with two home runs and five steals in 83 games this season.