Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider didn't mince words when talking about a base-running error by star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the New York Yankees.

With two outs in the sixth inning, Guerrero Jr. was thrown out at second base after not running hard out of the batter's box on a hit that scored George Springer. After realizing it didn't have enough distance for a home run, Guerrero Jr. sped up and attempted to reach second, but was called out.

“Vladdy flat-out needs to run harder. That’s inexcusable,” Schneider told the media after the game.

Schneider added that he’ll speak to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. about that play later tonight.



“We’re at the point where every little thing matters. Every 90 feet matters. It should matter every day of the season.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 28, 2022

The interim manager also said he would speak to the 23-year-old All-Star later in the evening.

Bo Bichette was also called out at second base prior to Guerrero Jr.'s at-bat after accidently taking his foot off the bag following a hit.

Guerrero Jr. is hitting .276 with 30 home runs and 91 RBIs over 153 games this season, his fourth campaign in Toronto.

The Jays sit at 87-68 on the season and still control the American League's top Wild Card spot with seven games remaining in the regular season. The Yankees captured the AL East with the victory.