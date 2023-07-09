Major League Baseball announced Sunday that Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano has been named named as a replacement on the American League team in place of Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros.

Jordan Romano is heading back to the #AllStarGame for the second time!



He has been named as a replacement on the American League team in place of Framber Valdez. pic.twitter.com/9tHZWHxXiK — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2023

The 30-year-old Markham, Ont., native heads back to the All-Star Game for the second year in a row for his 25 saves, 47 strikeouts, and an ERA of 2.95 so far this season.

Originally drafted by the Blue Jays with the 295th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft out of Oral Roberts, Romano spent time in the minors before getting the call to the big leagues in 2019.

Romano has spent five seasons with the Blue Jays (2019-pres), earning a career 86 saves, 247 strikeouts, and a 2.65 ERA.

The MLB All-Star games goes Tuesday from T-Mobile Park.