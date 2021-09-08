The Toronto Blue Jays announced Wednesday that reliever Julian Merryweather has been taken off the 60-day injured list and will be active for Wednesday night's game against the New York Yankees.

The team also announced that righty Bryan Baker has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo and pitcher Anthony Kay has been placed on the COVID-related injured list.

Merryweather was suffering from a left oblique strain that sidelined him for most of the season. Injuries have sidelined him for much of his Jays tenure. In his three seasons in the organization, Merryweather has made 15 appearances across all levels with 12 in the majors.

Merryweather made four appearances in 2021 prior to his injury, with two saves, a 0.00 earned run average and 0.462 WHIP over 4.1 innings pitched.

He last appeared in Toronto's Apr. 13 win over the Yankees.

A native of Berkley, CA, Merryweather was the return the Jays received from their 2018 trade of Josh Donaldson to Cleveland.