The Toronto Blue Jays have announced pitcher Julian Merryweather will be activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

As well, the team announced that pitcher Casey Lawrence has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo and catcher Zack Collins has been designated for assignment.

Merryweather, who joined the Blue jays organization in 2017 as part of the trade that sent Josh Donaldson to Cleveland, has been on the injured list since June 14th with a strained left oblique.

In 20 games this season, the 30-year-old right-hander has a 6.38 earned run average and an 0-2 record. He has 17 strikeouts in 18.1 innings.

Lawrence has been used sparingly this season, which is his second with the Blue Jays after a brief stint with the team in 2017. He has an 8.04 ERA in 15.2 innings across five games.

Collins made a surprising impact with his bat early in the season when Danny Jansen was injured, but his recent struggles have made the 27-year-old expendable.

He has hit .194 on the season, including just .103 in 14 games since the beginning of May.