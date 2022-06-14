Julian Merryweather is once again headed to the injured list.

The Toronto Blue Jays placed the 30-year-old reliever on the 10-day IL on Tuesday with an oblique injury. Reliever Jeremy Beasley has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Merryweather worked in the Jays' 11-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night, leaving after two-thirds of an inning in obvious discomfort during the seventh. He surrendered two hits and an earned run during the outing. The team announced after the game that he was set for an MRI.

A native of Berkley, CA, Merryweather has made 20 appearances for the team this season, his third with the Jays. He's 0-2 with a 6.38 earned run average and 1.418 WHIP over 18.1 innings pitched.

Beasley, 26, is in his second season with the Jays. He's thrown 4.0 innings over three appearances with a 6.75 ERA and 1.250 WHIP.

The Jays (36-24) continue their four-game set with the Orioles (26-36) at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night