Toronto Blue Jays reliever Julian Merryweather has experienced another setback in his recovery from an oblique strain that has seen him sidelined most of the season.

Manager Charlie Montoyo said on Friday that Merryweather is experiencing "general soreness" and his next rehab outing that had been set for Saturday has been postponed indefinitely.

A native of Berkley, CA, Merryweather was the return the Jays received from their 2018 trade of Josh Donaldson to Cleveland.

Injuries have sidelined Merryweather for much of his Jays tenure. In his three seasons in the organization, he's made 15 appearances across all levels with 12 coming in the majors.

Merryweather made four appearances in 2021 prior to his injury. He had two saves with a 0.00 earned run average and 0.462 WHIP over 4.1 innings pitched.

He last appeared in an Apr. 13 win over the New York Yankees.