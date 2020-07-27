Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles has been placed on the Injured List after leaving Sunday afternoon's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays early, Charlie Montoyo announced.

Ken Giles had an MRI but #BlueJays don’t have the results yet.

He’s going on the injured list. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 27, 2020

The closer heads to the IL while the teams awaits the results from his MRI.

Giles struggled through the ninth inning and left the game with the bases loaded, two outs and a 3-1 count on Ji-Man Choi.

The Jays were leading the game 4-2 when Giles was pulled and replaced by Brian Moran. The Rays eventually tied the game in the inning and then won in the 10th on a walk-off double by Kevin Kiermaier.

Giles picked up the save in the Jays season opening victory over the Rays on Friday.

The 29-year-old saved 23 games for the Jays in 2019 with a 1.87 ERA and a 2-3 record.

Montoyo told reporters that Anthony Bass is likely going to be his choice as closer on most nights. Bass hasn't given up a hit in 2.1 innings through two appearances this season.

Meanwhile, the Jays also lost outfielder Randal Grichuk on Sunday but he is feeling better according to Montoyo and remains day-to-day.

Joining the roster will be left-hander Ryan Borucki and Wilmer Font.

Borucki, 26, struggled to stay healthy in 2019, appearing in just two games and 6.2 innings. In 2018 the southpaw made 17 starts for Toronto, going 4-6 with a 3.87 ERA.

Font lands a spot on the active roster after Travis Shaw has left the team to tend to a family matter.