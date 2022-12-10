The Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement with veteran free agent centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier on a contract, pending a physical, according to multiple sources.

The 32-year-old left-handed hitter has spent his entire 10-year career with the Tampa Bay Rays, but only played in 63 games last season after undergoing hip surgery in July.

Kiermaier hit .228 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 2022.

The native of Fort Wayne, Indiana is a three-time Gold Glove winner and has a career average of .248 with 82 homers and 316 RBIs over 914 career games.