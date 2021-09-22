Is the Rays' card stealing scandal being blown out of proportion?

The Toronto Blue Jays are moving on after Tampa Bay Rays centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier grabbed a Blue Jays data card in Monday's game, manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Rays manager Kevin Cash apologized to Montoyo for the incident prior to the Jays' 4-2 win on Tuesday, which did not contain any retaliation towards Kiermaier.

“So now it's agua under the bridge,” Montoyo said.

Kiermaier scooped up the data card after it fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband during a play at the plate in the sixth inning of Monday's game and took it with him to the Rays dugout. The Rays won that game 6-4.

The Blue Jays will face the Rays for the final time this season on Wednesday. Tampa Bay has a six-game lead on the field in the AL East, while the Blue Jays are currently holding onto the final wild-card spot, half a game up on the New York Yankees.