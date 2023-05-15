The next stage of recovery from Tommy John surgery has begun for a pair of Toronto Blue Jays hurlers.

Lefty starter Hyun-jin Ryu and reliever Chad Green have both been throwing bullpen sessions at the team complex in Dunedin, FL, general manager Ross Atkins said on Monday.

“Next month, they could be facing hitters and be in games,” Ross Atkins says. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 15, 2023

Ryu, 36, is in the final year of a four-year, $80 million deal signed ahead of the 2020 season. He last pitched on June 2, 2022 when he was lifted early from a start against the Chicago White Sox after experiencing forearm discomfort and underwent Tommy John later that month.

In his two-plus seasons with the Jays, Ryu was 21-12 with an earned run average of 4.07 and a 1.217 WHIP over 263.0 innings pitched in 49 starts.

Green, 31, signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal with the Jays this past January.

A veteran of seven seasons, all with the New York Yankees, Green last pitched on May 19, 2022 against the Baltimore Orioles when he, too, experienced forearm discomfort. He underwent Tommy John later that May.

He finished his 2022 with a record of 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 1.200 WHIP over 15.0 IP in 14 outings.

For his career, the Greenville, SC native, who was originally drafted by the Jays in 2010, has a record of 33-22 with a 3.17 ERA and WHIP of 1.022 over 383.2 IP in 272 appearances, including 24 starts.