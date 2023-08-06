The Toronto Blue Jays announced Sunday that right-hander Thomas Hatch has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hatch last appeared in a big league game during Thursday's loss to the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three runs (two earned) in 2.1 innings. He was waived by the team on Friday in a flurry of roster moves that saw right-hander Jay Jackson re-join the team and rookie Davis Schneider earn his first MLB call-up.

Hatch has appeared in six games so far this season with the Jays, pitching to a 4.26 ERA with 10 strikeouts and 10 hits allowed in 6.1 innings.

This was his fourth season with the Blue Jays since coming over in a deal with the Chicago Cubs in exchange for righty David Phelps.

Toronto sits at 63-50 following their weekend sweep of the Red Sox at Fenway Park. They will begin a four-game set with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.