Toronto Blue Jays fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is day-to-day with left side discomfort after he felt it in last night's intrasquad game during an at-bat. He left the game and was withheld from baseball activity today but showed improvement, according to TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

From #BlueJays on Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who left last night’s intrasquad game due to left side discomfort during an at-bat:



"Gurriel showed improvement today with the discomfort to his left side. Was withheld from baseball activity.”



He’s day-to-day. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 18, 2020

In 84 games last year, Gurriel Jr. batted .277 with 20 home runs and 50 RBIs.

The Blue Jays are currently holding spring training at the Rogers Centre in preparation for the start of the season at the end of the month. The Canadian government announced today that the Jays can't plan their home games in Toronto due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the concerns around teams going back and forth across the border.