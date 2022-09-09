Blue Jays OF Gurriel Jr. placed on 10-day IL, IF Lopez recalled from minors

Toronto Blue Jays starting left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a left hamstring strain after suffering the injury earlier this week against the Baltimore Orioles.

The move is retroactive to Sept. 8 with the Jays also calling up infielder Otto Lopez from Triple-A Buffalo.

Gurriel Jr. exited Wednesday’s win against the O's in the second inning after trying to beat out a double play. He was safe at first, but fell down holding his left leg after lunging for the bag. Gurriel Jr. was examined by a trainer before leaving the diamond under his own power.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 121 games this season for the Jays and has a .291 average with five homers and 52 RBIs.

Lopez, 23, has appeared in three games this season with the Blue Jays, but has not had an at-bat.

The Blue Jays own a 76-60 record and are holding onto the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League as they open a three-game set on the road against the Texas Rangers on Friday.