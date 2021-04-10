Jays place Hernandez on injured list after exposure to positive COVID-19 case

The Toronto Blue Jays announce they have placed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the COVID-related injured list due to side effects from his COVID-19 vaccination.

Left-hander Ryan Borucki, who went on the COVID-related injured list Friday after receiving his vaccination, was activated back to the active roster Saturday evening.

Infielder Santiago Espinal has been recalled from the club's alternate training site, while righty Ty Tice was optioned to the alternate site.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was placed on the injured list on Friday after exposure to a positive COVID-19 case.

The Blue Jays (3-5) will continue their series with the Los Angeles Angels Saturday night in Tampa looking to bounce back from three straight losses.