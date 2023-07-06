The Toronto Blue Jays are adding right-hander Jay Jackson to their roster as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader in Chicago against the White Sox, it was announced.

The Blue Jays and White Sox were rained out Wednesday night, setting up an afternoon-evening doubleheader to close out their series.

The 35-year-old Jackson has been effective in four outings with the Jays this season, pitching to a 1.59 ERA in 5.2 innings. He had a 6.93 ERA in 21 innings at triple-A Buffalo.

After Thursday's game in Chicago, the Blue Jays will head to the Motor City to play the Detroit Tigers Friday night, where right-hander Alek Manoah will make his return.