Jays make three errors in loss to Pirates

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays made three errors and recorded just four hits en route to a 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in an eight-inning pre-season game on Friday.

Toronto's only run came on a Jordan Groshans sacrifice fly in the seventh.

The Pirates had only three hits.

Both of Pittsburgh's runs were unearned. A throwing error by starter Thomas Hatch on a pickoff attempt led to Pittsburgh's first run in the first, while the second run came after an error by left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Hatch gave up no hits, walked two and struck out two in two innings.

The Blue Jays (6-5-1) face the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.