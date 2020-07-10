Vladdy Jr. moving to 1B is about 'giving him a chance to succeed'

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be off the hot corner for most of 2020.

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters on Friday that the plan for the 21-year-old slugger in 2020 is to primarily play at first base and designated hitter beginning with a start at first on Friday night in an intra-squad game.

“He’s going to see more action at 1B and DH," Montoyo said. "We’re going to keep the 3B option open.”

With Guerrero at first, Travis Shaw is likely to see the lion's share of time at third.

Guerrero has not played first base at any professional level.