Toronto Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien was named American League Player of the Month for May, Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday.

Marcus Semien: .368/.429/.702 with 8 HR & 22 RBI@tatis_jr: .353/.440/.824 with 9 HR & 26 RBI



Your May Players of the Month presented by @Chevrolet. 👏 pic.twitter.com/wEVAirqSNh — MLB (@MLB) June 2, 2021

Semien posted a .368 average with eight homers and 22 RBIs to garner the award, He also had a .429 on-base percentage and .702 slugging percentage in May.

The 30-year-old has appeared in 53 games this season for the Jays and is currently tied with teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the American League lead in hits with 64.

San Diego Padres infielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was named National League Player of the Month for May.