29m ago
Jays' Semien named AL Player of the Month
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien was named American League Player of the Month for May, Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday. Semien posted a .368 average with eight homers and 22 RBIs to garner the award, He also had a .429 on-base percentage and .702 slugging percentage in May.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Marlins 1, Blue Jays 5
The 30-year-old has appeared in 53 games this season for the Jays and is currently tied with teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the American League lead in hits with 64.
San Diego Padres infielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was named National League Player of the Month for May.