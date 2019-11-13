Former Toronto Blue Jays catcher Ken Huckaby has been named the new manager of their Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons, the club announced on Wednesday.

He succeeds Bobby Meacham, who was fired in September.

🚨WELCOME TO THE HERD!!!🚨



The @BlueJays have selected Ken Huckaby as the 21st manager in the #Bisons modern era!



More: https://t.co/lnlRzZILXP pic.twitter.com/eyZDz0x9n2 — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) November 13, 2019

A native of San Leandro, CA, Huckaby spent the past three seasons as the Jays' minor-league catching coordinator after having first joined the organization in 2013.

Huckaby, 48, played 18 pro seasons from 1991 to 2008, including 181 games over six seasons in Major League Baseball. He played 88 games over three seasons with Jays in 2002, 2003 and 2005. Huckaby also spent time in the majors with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox.

Hucakby becomes the 21st manager in club history and fourth Bisons manager under their affiliation with the Jays following Marty Brown, Gary Allenson and Meacham.