Is this latest injury for Pearson proof he’s better off coming out of the pen?

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Nate Pearson played catch Saturday and felt good according to manager Charlie Montoyo.

Nate Pearson (right groin) played catch from 90 feet today and felt good, according to Charlie Montoyo.

He’ll be reevaluated tomorrow.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 6, 2021

Pearson, who is dealing with a right groin injury, played catch from about 90 feet and will be re-evaluated on Sunday.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury during his Spring Training debut on Monday and threw 28 pitches in one inning of work against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Whether that’s a week or a couple of weeks or longer, it’s too hard to say at this point,” general manager Ross Atkins told reporters on Thursday.

Pearson appeared in five regular season games last season for the Jays and posted a 1-0 record with a 6.00 ERA, with 16 strikeouts and 13 walks in 18 innings.

Pearson missed five weeks during the 2020 season with a right flexor strain. He made one playoff appearance last season and struck out five batters over two innings.