56m ago
Pearson likely to start Sunday vs. Astros
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson is the likely starter for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros, manager Charlie Montoyo said Saturday. Pearson has been recovering from a Grade 1 groin strain that he sustained early in Spring Training.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Blue Jays 4, Astros 10
Pearson has been recovering from a Grade 1 groin strain that he sustained early in Spring Training. The 24-year-old made one rehab start with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, allowing one earned run and striking out eight over 3.2 innings.
Pearson was 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in four starts with the Blue Jays last season.